Humane society welcoming Irma dog-evacuees

The Humane Society of Midland County posted Thursday it will soon welcome nearly a dozen dogs who were evacuated because of Hurricane Irma.

The humane society will welcome 11 dogs this weekend. All of the dogs are said to be 30 pounds and up.

The shelter posted on Facebook, "These dogs were residing in the Florida shelters and available for adoption prior to the Hurricane arriving. In order to make room for displaced pets looking for their families, these dogs needed a place to go! We will happily be expecting 11 dogs this weekend. We don't have details yet, but we know they are all 30 lbs and up, and we cannot wait to give them a #puremichigan welcome!"

The humane society says those 11 dogs should be available for adoption this weekend.