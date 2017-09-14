Mid-Michigan family moving to Florida brings truckload of help

Hurricane Irma has driven thousands of people from Florida, but a local family is actually moving there and bringing a truckload of help with them.

“Shock mostly. We had to do it. I have a deadline that I need to get down there by so we're doing the best we can right now,” Michelle Berger said.

Imagine getting a call from work saying you have to pick up and move your entire life to Florida, right in the middle of Hurricane Irma.

It was a reality for Berger and her family.

The Saginaw resident said waited for the hurricane to pass, but still fears what the move could entail.

“Everyone’s out of gas everyone’s out of water. A lot of the things that you would need on a good day are gone and now we're trying to move a household of five people down there in the middle of this,” Berger said.

Berger will be making the trip with her 10-year-old twins, Sophia and Sabrina, along with her sister Victoria and her 5-month-old baby.

Even with all of the stress, the family found a way to do some good using Facebook.

“Harassing all of our friends endlessly to bring us bottled water because that was one of the things that was needed. We have battery packs down there and tents that we're taking down there,” Berger said.

The moving truck is almost packed up and ready to go. Victoria said she's not looking forward to the long drive, but she's glad they've found a way to give back.

“We can't keep what we have without giving some back, and it always comes back tenfold. It always does, one way or another,” Victoria said.

The family is leaving first thing Friday morning.

