State police release results of school bus safety inspections

State police released their report on school bus inspections this week.

Buses either passed, received a yellow mark, or a red one.

Yellow means the bus was ruled unsatisfactory, but safe for operation. By law, they must be repaired in 60 days.

Those with a red mark must be repaired before they can be put back into service.

Let's take a look at how some local school districts faired:

Bay City had 43 buses pass, one yellow and eight red

Midland Public Schools had 48 buses pass and just one red

Flint had 58 pass, one yellow and one red

Saginaw had 35 pass, four yellow and 11 red

However, one of the most glaring reports was for Gladwin Community Schools, which had just eight pass and 15 red.

If you'd like to see how your school district did, click here.

