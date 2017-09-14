Williams voted BV police chief again despite resident disapproval

A local township has chosen its police chief after a highly contested and invalid first vote. The decision didn’t come without a lot of residents voicing their disapproval, though.

"It's very embarrassing, very frustrating. It's sad I want to break out and cry,” Township Supervisor Chris Dillard said.

Drama was the only word to describe Thursday’s special meeting of the Buena Vista Township Trustees.

In the end, the trustees voted to make Sgt. Reggie Williams with the Saginaw Police Department the new BV police chief for the second time in three weeks.

“I mean, it's an honor to be a chief because it's not an easy position to attain as we can see,” Williams said.

However, many residents are still upset with the move.

"I will no longer accept the shame of living here,” one resident said.

Those residents argued an executive board recommended ex-Buena Vista Police Chief Brian Booker for the job based on his qualifications and he should have been appointed to the job.

However, the trustees rejected that recommendation, leaving some feeling their voices were unheard.

"We the people out here know you hate Booker,” a resident said at the meeting.

Dillard even tried to stop the vote at one point.

"We don't have a plan. It's sad, but we don't. And it's not fair for anyone to just jump up and say what the plan is without a full board decision. I really would like to adjourn,” she said.

But the board said no.

Williams is expected to start the job in October. He did have some supporters at the meeting, and said he’s not going to let the drama shake him.

“I'm excited I know that much. I'm excited and I'm ready. I'm ready,” Williams said.

