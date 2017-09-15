Breaking: Phones down for Marlette Hospital, health care offices

Incoming and outgoing calls from Marlette Regional Hospital and their family health care offices are currently off-line.

The Marlette Regional Hospital reports that all phone communications are down for the hospital, and offices in Brown City, Kingston, Marlette, Mayville, and North Branch.

They are working with their phone provider to fix the issue, but advise that in an event of an emergency, call 911.

Once everything is up and running, we’ll pass that along to you.

