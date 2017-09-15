Breaking: Phones down for Marlette Hospital, health care offices - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Phones down for Marlette Hospital, health care offices

Posted: Updated:
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Incoming and outgoing calls from Marlette Regional Hospital and their family health care offices are currently off-line.

The Marlette Regional Hospital reports that all phone communications are down for the hospital, and offices in Brown City, Kingston, Marlette, Mayville, and North Branch.

They are working with their phone provider to fix the issue, but advise that in an event of an emergency, call 911.

Once everything is up and running, we’ll pass that along to you.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.