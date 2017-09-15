Check out this Michigan beer chair - WNEM TV 5

Check out this Michigan beer chair

GARDEN CITY, MI (CBS) -

Check out this chair that is all things Michigan.

A woodworking professional from Garden City created the beer-dispensing chair cut in the shape of the Mitten State.

Matt Thompson created the cedar-wood chair and plans to raffle it off for charity.

The chair’s beer-dispensing cooler will keep six cans cold for up to eight hours and has a built-in drainage system to keep ice from falling along the delivery mechanism.

