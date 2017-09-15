TGIF mid-Michigan! We have made it to the end of the work week, and as we look ahead to the last weekend of summer it will be beautiful!

Today & Tonight

Watch out for fog this morning. Locally dense in many spots it could slow you down a bit on the morning commute. The fog will linger through daybreak before burning off around 10 AM or shortly after.

Even with the fog, it’s a mild start to the day. Waking up to temps in the upper 50s across the region. Today will follow the same trend as the rest of this week. Jacket this morning then shorts this afternoon.

Once the fog dissipated by about the lunch hour, sunshine will be taking over! High pressure remains the dominate factor in our weather providing mostly sunny skies and a hot summer-like air mass.

Highs today will be well above average for mid-September. Temps this afternoon will reach the lower 80s for most.

Fair weather conditions continue this evening and tonight. Mostly clear skies means any Friday night plans are in good shape. Lows tonight will be mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Watch out for the potential for fog to develop again tonight and tomorrow morning.

Saturday

More sunshine and more summer. As we start the weekend it is looking like prefect beach weather. Hopefully you haven’t packed away the shorts just yet because you’ll need them tomorrow.

Highs will reach the lower and even middle 80s across Michigan tomorrow afternoon. In addition to hot temps it will also feel humid. So be prepared not only for summer heat, but also that summer stickiness.

We will be quiet all day Saturday and even overnight. Lows tomorrow will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday & Beyond

While the sunshine is nice we could use some rain here in Mid-Michigan and out next chance for that comes Sunday. Unfortunately, it’s not a big chance and it won’t be a widespread rain.

Most of the daylight hours Sunday will be dry. It will start off partly sunny and it will be hot with highs reaching the middle 80s.

Sunday evening rain and a few rumbles of thunder will become possible. The chances for rain Sunday night are small. Most of the activity will be very scattered in coverage.

A few storms may linger through Sunday night and into Monday. Again rain chances Monday will be scattered and not everyone will see the rain all day long. Highs will drop Monday behind a passing cold front, but it will still be pleasant in the mid 70s.

More storms are possible on Tuesday followed up by a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and Thursday, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Keep an eye on the weekend in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

