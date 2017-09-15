Virginia Tech professor to announce results of Flint water tests - WNEM TV 5

Virginia Tech professor to announce results of Flint water tests

FLINT, MI (AP) -

The Virginia Tech expert who blew the whistle on Flint's lead-tainted water releases his latest results from tests done on taps.

For many months, Marc Edwards has been upbeat about Flint's water quality but advises that filters should still be used.

We’ll be monitoring his announcement, scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

