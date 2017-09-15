2 health workers suspended amid inmate death investigation

Authorities say two health care workers at a prison in southern Michigan are suspended amid a state police investigation into the death of an inmate.

The Detroit Free Press reports 37-year-old John Richard Stein was given CPR on Sept. 5 and taken to a hospital from Cotton Correctional Facility near Jackson. An autopsy was conducted and cause of death is pending.

Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says a nurse employed by the department and a nurse practitioner employed by contractor Corizon Health Inc. received "stop orders" banning them from prison property pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Corizon spokeswoman Martha Harbin says the company would cooperate with police and undertake an internal investigation.

Stein had convictions for weapons possession by a prisoner, home invasion, and stalking.

