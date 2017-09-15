Man accused of trying to steal marijuana plants, grow operation called illegal

A Cass City man has been accused of trying to steal marijuana plants from a medical marijuana caregiver, and now investigators report that grow operation did not meet necessary guidelines.

It started on Sept. 15 at around 12:38 a.m. in Tuscola County.

That’s when a man, who lives near Caro, reported he was holding a man who he found attempting to steal his marijuana plants.

The homeowner chased the suspect through the woods and eventually hit him with a baseball bat.

Caro Police responded and an officer held the suspect until a deputy arrived.

While the investigation is still underway, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office reports that the homeowner is a medical marijuana caregiver who had been stolen from several times but had not reported it to police.

When his dog started barking he went outside to investigate and saw someone hiding on the ground.

The suspect, a 29-year-old Cass City man, was taken to the hospital and then put in jail for attempted breaking and entering and trespassing.

He also had a knife on him, which deputies said he admitted would be used for cutting plants.

Investigators also report that the grow operation did not meet the guidelines established for caregivers and was therefore illegal.

According to the sheriff’s office, Tuscola County ranks 9th overall out of 83 counties in Michigan based on population for marijuana cardholders and caregivers.

According to 2016 statistics, Tuscola County has 1,928 card holders and 407 caregivers.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.