Insurer leaves health market; navigators get notice of cuts

One of nine Michigan insurers planning to sell health insurance on the federal marketplace in 2018 no longer will do so.

Health Alliance Plan said Friday the move affects about 9,100 people. It says it's leaving because of uncertainties related to premium stabilization programs, enforcement of the requirement to have insurance and not knowing if the Trump administration will continue funding cost-sharing subsidies.

The insurer says it's prepared to re-enter the government market "if and when the individual market stabilizes."

The announcement came the same day a Michigan congressman announced that groups helping enroll people for coverage have been notified of substantial federal funding cuts. Democratic Rep. Sander Levin calls the cuts "absolutely devastating" and says they're the latest example of the Trump administration seeking to "sabotage" the health law.

