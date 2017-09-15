Lions season tickets revoked after man's racist post

A Michigan man's racist social media post targeting two fans at a Detroit Lions football game has sparked massive backlash against him and his business.

Now, the Lions have revoked the man's season tickets.

The post showed a man and woman sitting down during the National Anthem. In it, the man called the two people sitting down "ignorant n*****s."

Detroit’s WXYZ has identified the man behind the post as David Doptis, owner of a Pontiac business called “Restaurant Liquidation Auctions.” His business has been getting backlash after posting the photo saying:

"You want to sit down for the national anthem? You don't like our country then get the f**ck out!"

Earlier this week, the woman in the photo spoke about the incident. She said she sits down during the national anthem to protest the third verse pertaining to slaves.

"Definitely stunned to see something like that written underneath my photo,” Stacey Graham said.

By Thursday, the Lions confirmed Doptis is no longer a season ticket holder.

"We do have a fan behavior code of standards and I think without question our organization followed up and found out who the individual was and, obviously, he no longer has season tickets to our stadium,” said Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

As for as the ex-season ticket holder's business, the Facebook page for Restaurant Liquidation Auctions is no longer available. While the company's website has a message saying, "We are currently under construction."

