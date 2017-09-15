Edwards: 'Crisis of confidence' won't be restored in Flint anytime soon

The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
The high school teacher was four months pregnant. Police found her body in a shallow grave more than a week after she vanished.More >
A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four classmates at a rural high school in Washington state had been meeting with a school counselor over suicidal thoughts before bringing two guns from home and killing a student he said had bullied him, according to court documents released Thursday.More >
A 15-year-old boy accused of shooting four classmates at a rural high school in Washington state had been meeting with a school counselor over suicidal thoughts before bringing two guns from home and killing a student he said had bullied him, according to court documents released Thursday.More >
Move over boys, some female Grand Ledge Police Officers are giving social media fame a shot.More >
Move over boys, some female Grand Ledge Police Officers are giving social media fame a shot.More >
The lawyer for an 88-year-old man charged with attempting to kill his ailing wife in a western New York nursing home says his client wanted to end his spouse's suffering.More >
The lawyer for an 88-year-old man charged with attempting to kill his ailing wife in a western New York nursing home says his client wanted to end his spouse's suffering.More >
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is reviewing how an umpire got hit this week by a pitch that a catcher missed in a game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.More >
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Major League Baseball is reviewing how an umpire got hit this week by a pitch that a catcher missed in a game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians.More >
State police released their report on school bus inspections this week.More >
State police released their report on school bus inspections this week.More >
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >
A man who has been arrested over 530 times was taken into custody again Wednesday night.More >
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals.More >
North Korea fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan into the northern Pacific Ocean on Friday, U.S. and South Korean militaries said, its longest-ever such flight and a clear message of defiance to its rivals.More >
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >
A Cass City man has been accused of trying to steal marijuana plants from a medical marijuana caregiver, and now investigators report that grow operation did not meet necessary guidelines.More >
A Cass City man has been accused of trying to steal marijuana plants from a medical marijuana caregiver, and now investigators report that grow operation did not meet necessary guidelines.More >