Teacher accused of assaulting student sitting for pledge

A Michigan teacher is on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.

Our CNN affiliates at WDIV in Detroit report Stone Chaney had just started his first week at East Middle School, but his family isn't sure if he'll go back. Stone said he felt his rights were violated when he didn't stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

"The teacher consultant comes up behind me and snatches me out of my chair violently," Stone said. "I was so confused. I didn't know what was going on."

Stone said he was doing homework when a teacher tried to force him to stand.

"I don't stand because I don't pledge to a flag," Stone told WDIV. "I pledge to God and family."

Stone said another teacher the next day yelled at him to stand up. He attends East Middle School in the Farmington district.

Superintendent George Heitsch said one teacher has been placed on leave while the district investigates. He said students have the right to skip the Pledge of Allegiance. He released the following statement:

"The District fully supports the right of each student to participate or not in the daily Pledge. The teacher allegedly involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave. At this time, the District cannot speculate about the outcome of the pending investigation."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company / WDIV / The Associated Press. All rights reserved.