'Immature' exhibit pops up at Midland Center for the Arts

A new exhibit, now on display in Mid Michigan, examines the art of immaturity.

The display aptly named "Klutz: Amazingly Immature" explores the relation between the fancy free and things that strike our fancy. It’s nothing but laughs at the Midland Center for the Arts.

Marketing Coordinator Jenny Bagnall said genius and immaturity go hand in hand.

“It’s called Klutz: Amazingly Immature, and it’s based on the Klutz encyclopedia volumes one and two and if you don’t know what that is, that’s okay,” Bagnall said. “It’s all about the science behind silliness, and laughing, and learning at the same time.”

Jam packed with immature facts, Bagnall is encouraging visitors to leave their maturity at home.

Bagnall said there is something for kids of all ages.

“Bring any child of any age, it’s a great opportunity for you to sit down with them and work with them,” Bagnall said. “These are simple activities, they’re quick, they’re not terribly complicated and it’s something that they can work through together.”

She said the exhibit is especially interesting for those technology savvy pre-teens.

“It is so important in this world of technology and kids are absorbed into their phones, this is a nice way to take a break from that, do something hands-on, do something creative, and learn about science at the same time,” Bagnall said.

Opening day is “Super Silly Saturday,” on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Spoons will be provided to visitors who can get a $2 discount if they can wear it on their nose.

Klutz: Amazingly Immature is on display Wednesday to Sunday each week through January 14th.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.