More than a rivalry: Fenton, Linden suit up for Heroes Night

Friday night means high school football!

Week four isn’t bringing us any old matchup, though. Tonight is the big Flint Metro League matchup between the Tigers from Fenton and the Eagles from Linden.

>>Slideshow: High school football weather forecast<<

Fenton has won six straight conference championships, but their game with Linden always seems to be beyond competitive. This year, both teams enter the game with perfect 3-0 records.The teams are playing for a good cause during the Wounded Warriors game. They'll be wearing special camo jerseys with the name of a veteran or first responder on it.

So, as if the crowd wasn't going to be roaring enough inside the Tiger's stadium, there's another reason to take it up a notch.

The head coaches from each school commented on what makes the rivalry game so special.

“It's the game that when it's on somebody's calendar it's red circled. It is on their calendar and on ours. It means a lot. League championships, you don't win them in week four. So. it's just all about Linden, all about Fenton,” said Jeff Setzke.

“The kids know everybody on that team, and they know everybody on our team. They have grown up competing against them since little league, so it's big,” said Dennis Hopkins.

Linden seems to feel that the key to victory tonight is their defense going against the Fenton offense.

For highlights and scores from all your favorite teams, head to the Sports section.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.