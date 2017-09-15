Study: Michigan among most dangerous drivers in school zones

New research on distracted driving shows children are being put at high risk because of busy roads near their schools and the drivers who are using them.

The study from Zendrive ranks Michigan as the fourth worst state in the nation for distracted driving in school zones.

"Well this year we didn't have any accidents in our school zone so that makes us feel good,” Grand Blanc Township Police Officer Dan Wolschleger said.

Wolschleger said the township’s lack of school zone-related accidents is due to the success of a program called Operation Safe Arrival. The program has been in place for 14 years.

The partnership between Grand Blanc Schools, along with city and township police, is designed to cut down on distracted driving in school zones.

"We just a cruiser sitting there with their overhead lights on just to slow people down and make them aware that school is back in session,” he said.

Grand Blanc City Police Officer Ryan Rouse is surprised to learn Genesee County scored low on the recent study about distracted driving in school zones. He believes drivers in the county are making the grade.

"It also helps the kids to be aware that hey, we can't be taking off like crazy out of the parking lot. Put your cell phone down. Texting and driving, that can wait until you get home. It's not worth getting in a car accident over,” Rouse said.

Wolschleger said motorists should keep their eyes on the road to not only avoid accidents, but save lots of money as well by avoiding a citation.

"They start at two points and go on up to four points. And anywhere from $125 up to well over $250," he said.

For more information on the study, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.