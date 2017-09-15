Mid-Michigan vet battling cancer claims VA denied him treatment

A Mid-Michigan veteran is battling a second round of cancer and feels he’s being short changed by the VA.

Doctors have told Michael Lowe he needs a specific test to determine treatment. He said it’s a test the Department of Veterans Affairs is refusing to order.

That was six months ago, meaning too much time may have passed and the damage may be done.

“I asked the Lord to give me 15 years and I got to ask for an extension,” Lowe said.

Fourteen years ago, Lowe was given just two years to live. He had prostate cancer among other health issues. His prostate cancer is now under control, but another form could be knocking on his door.

“And that’s how we found out about concerns about his lungs,” said Denise Lowe, Michael’s wife.

Lowe's oncologist discovered possible lung cancer, but he told the Lowe family a PET scan was needed to determine if it was. That was six months ago and the Lowe’s are still waiting for the test to be scheduled.

“The cancer doctor said if he got it back in March, they could have done some strong radiation treatments and gotten rid of it,” Denise said.

Lowe served eight years stationed in multiple locations around the world, but his family said the VA hospital won’t schedule the PET scan and other locations wouldn’t be supported by his benefits.

“To know that there’s possibly something they could have done and now it may be too late, I feel they’re shortening his life and giving up on him,” Denise said. “And in the process, our daughters and I, and our three children, we’re the one’s day by day looking at his chest just to see if it’s moving.”

TV5 reached out to a representative at the VA Medical Center in Saginaw, who said she couldn’t talk about a specific patient, but sent a written response:

“They asses every veteran to assure they’re providing the best outcome, but unfortunately, in some situations, there may not be a medical treatment option that will change the outcome.”

The Lowes said not doing the test is short-changing his life.

“And if it’s too late, it’s too late. But at least we can get it out there and let other people know that this is not fair treatment for a veteran,” Denise said.

Michael has two 16-year-old daughters and he hopes not getting a PET scan doesn’t stop his plan of living to see them graduate.

