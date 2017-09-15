Man, woman arrested after active meth lab found in vehicle

A man and woman were arrested after deputies found an active meth lab in their vehicle.

Clare County Sheriff deputies were dispatched on Thursday, Sept. 14 at about 9:51 p.m. to a home on Athey Road and Townline Lake Road after a caller said an unknown man came to their home asking for help because his vehicle had broken down.

Deputies found two vehicles on Athey Road, south of Cranberry Lake Road.

Officials said while the deputies were speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 33-year-old Geoffrey Slade of Harrison and 39-year-old Angela Levasseur of Gladwin, they saw what appeared to be drug paraphernalia near the center console.

Slade and Levasseur turned over the foil packet to the deputies, which contained a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, police said.

Deputies later found a pot meth lab in the vehicle, according to officials. Personnel from BAYANET were called to the scene to dispose of the hazardous material.

Slade and Levasseur were both arrested. They’ve been charged and arraigned on the charges of violation of controlled substance, operating / maintaining a lab with hazardous waste and controlled substance possession of methamphetamine.

Slade also had the offense of habitual offender third offense, police said.

Bond for Geoffrey Slade was set at $80,000.00 cash/surety/10%. Bond for Angela Levasseur was set at $70,000.00 cash/surety/10%

