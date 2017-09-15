False alarm: No demolition for historic Saginaw church

The First Baptist Church of Saginaw is one of many beloved historic structures within the city, but it’s seen better days.

"They don't build them like this anymore. I mean, the church is made out of stone, it's got amazing architecture,” Howard Sharper said.

The church has been within the Saginaw community for years, which had some residents worried when the demolition signs went up that the building would be gone for good.

"What brought all of this to my attention was that I saw some demolition equipment sitting up here around the church, and I thought, well now there's another Saginaw landmark that I hope we're not getting ready to lose,” Sharper said.

That's not the case, though. In fact, the only changes coming to that area are from the surrounding buildings near the church.

“We're going to be opening up a new downtown dental center, right here. And we're going to remove a building behind the dental center, and the church is staying as is. So, there's no renovations to the church, there's nothing actually going on with the church. It's just the new dental center that's going to be open,” said Jeff Reinarz with Great Lakes Bay Health Centers.

As for the church itself, some would still like to see the building returned to its former glory.

"I'm happy, and many of the hundreds of other people who I’ve contacted and who've contacted me are happy, but the church still needs a lot of work,” Sharper said.

Right now, there is no timeline for when the work could begin.

