Police lip sync Backstreet Boys song as challenge

Officers at the Port Huron Police Department are showing it's never too late to live out your dream of being in a boy band,

The department releasing dash cam video Thursday night of three of its officers lip syncing to the Backstreet Boys song, "I Want It That Way."

The trio threw it back to 1999. They aren't the first to take on the challenge started by paramedics at Tri-Hospital EMS.

The challenge is open to all of its other area providers including co-workers and surrounding agencies. Its Facebook page says, "Not only can we save lives, but we can have fun doing it!"

Several agencies have now posted videos using the hashtag: #TriHospitalEMSDashCamKaraoke

Port Huron Officers Sam Backer, Brian Daly and Derek Paret star in the latest video and they've challenged the Imlay City Police Department to participate next.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.