Michigan gets 85 dogs and cats who are refugees from Irma

Michigan has dozens of new residents because of Hurricane Irma -- and they all have four legs.

A plane carrying about 85 dogs and cats landed in the Lansing area Friday from Florida. The animals will be available for adoption in Grand Rapids, Midland, Van Buren County and Ottawa County.

They were awaiting adoption in Gainesville, Florida, when the hurricane hit.

Lydia Sattler, director of the Humane Society in Michigan, says most animals were quiet and took naps during the flight. She tells the Lansing State Journal "it's incredible to be on the receiving end."

For more information about adopting the dogs or cats, call (517) 515-3839 or visit here.

