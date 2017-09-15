Report of man undressing in parking lot leads to police chase

A Michigan man is behind bars after a pursuit involving officers from several agencies.

The incident started at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 when Mt. Pleasant Police were called to the parking lot of Meijer to check on a person who was reportedly undressing himself and banging on his car.

When officers arrived, the man jumped into his vehicle and fled northbound on Mission Street, official said. He continued to drive north on Old U.S. 27 to Jordan Road before crashing his car on the railroad tracks.

The man then got out of his vehicle and started to run on foot into a nearby cornfield, according to police.

Officers set up a perimeter of the area and were able to find the 34-year-old Leroy man after an extensive search.

The man is being held in the Isabella County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, driving while license suspended, reckless driving and several outstanding warrants.

His name has not been released.

