Family looking for answers in disappearance of Mt. Morris woman

A family is looking for answers in the cold case disappearance of a Mid-Michigan woman.

“The last conversation we had was about meeting each other to go to the homecoming parade. That was in October of 2011, right before she disappeared. And she just never showed up,” Daisy Caldwell said.

It’s the last memory Caldwell has of her mother before she disappeared in Mt. Morris almost six years ago.

“It’s been tough to explain to my younger sisters, but we just remain hopeful,” Caldwell said.

When Sylvia Galvan went missing she left four children behind.

They all want answers.

There's few details surrounding their mother's disappearance, and the lead detective on the case told TV5 that even years later, there's still practically nothing to go on.

However, they do believe foul play is involved.

“I do not, I don’t think she is,” Caldwell said when asked if she thought her mother was still alive. “Even when I was a kid, she wasn't allowed to see us because she was fighting addiction. So, she wasn't allowed to be in our lives. Even when it was court ordered, she couldn't talk to us, she was always trying to talk to us.”

Despite their distance, Caldwell said she thinks about her mother every day and wants to know what happened to her.

“The case is cold, so that’s tough, but we really hope that people come forward if they know something. It’s tough knowing that somebody knows where she is and if she's alive or not,” Caldwell said.

Sylvia Galvan is described as 5'1" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes. Her left ear has multiple piercings and her right ear has a single piercing. Her top teeth are also crowded and may stick out.

Sylvia also has several tattoos, including "Caldwell" on her upper arm, "Dennis and April forever" on her arm, "Howald" on her lower back and a rainbow with stars and a moon on her ankle.

If you have any information on the case, call state police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

