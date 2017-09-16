Sunny and mild Saturday ahead

Color no one surprised: These days, even a new crayon name draws criticism.More >
A Michigan man's racist social media post targeting two fans at a Detroit Lions football game has sparked massive backlash against him and his business.More >
Authorities say a welfare check turned into a police chase.More >
A local veteran says the VA is denying him the treatment he needs to battle cancer and potentially save his life.More >
A man and woman were arrested after deputies found an active meth lab in their vehicle.More >
A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.More >
A 19-year-old Michigan man shot his mother to death while she was sleeping after the two got into an argument over his new puppy, police said.More >
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan has re-acquired 902 acres of land that includes a little over a mile of lake frontage.More >
A family is looking for answers in the cold case disappearance of a Mid-Michigan woman.More >
State police released their report on school bus inspections this week.More >
