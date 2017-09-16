Sunny and mild Saturday ahead

There's no doubt that summer hasn't given up on Mid-Michigan yet. Temperatures today will be around 10 degrees above average and to top it all off, we'll be under sunny skies as well. Don't expect temperatures to drop too much in the coming days. In fact, temperatures will continue to remain above average for at least the next week.

Today

Warm and sunny across Mid-Michigan today. A few fair weather clouds will be possible, but rain will stay away from the area. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s today with winds light out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. If you're looking to get outside and enjoy the summer weather, make sure you drink plenty of water and be sure to use sunscreen as well. Watch how warm temperatures rise today with our Current Temperatures map.

Tonight

Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, but some patchy fog will be possible. Don't expect fog to be widespread, but if you are planning on driving tonight or early tomorrow morning, give yourself a little extra time just in case. Lows will dip down into the low 60s with winds light out of the south at 5 mph.

Tomorrow

If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, get them in as early as possible. A cold front to our west will be bringing in clouds by the afternoon, followed by showers and thunderstorms by the mid to late afternoon hours. Rain will be scattered, but be sure to keep an umbrella handy throughout the day. Highs once again will rise into the mid 80s with winds out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Keep an eye on the showers and thunderstorms with our Interactive Radar.

Next Week

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms will stick around for a good portion of the work week. Rain chances will be small each day and won't result in all day rain, but an umbrella will be useful most of the week. Temperatures will remain above average from the mid 70s on Monday to the low 80s by the middle of the week.

Be sure to stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.