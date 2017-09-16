Michigan man electrocuted while working job in Ohio

An electrician from the Lansing-area was electrocuted while working a job in Ohio.

The Lansing State Journal reports 19-year-old Nathan Norris was pronounced dead Friday at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Norris was an electrician for a company called Ac-Dc Electrical Contractors. He lived in Delhi Township, outside Lansing.

Officials say Norris was stringing up cable when he touched a live wire that knocked him out of a bucket truck and into a tree.

The Lucas County Coroner's office in Toledo says an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

