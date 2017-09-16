Michigan State prepares to open $88M research center

Michigan State University is preparing to open a new $88 million research center.

The Grand Rapids Press reports the Grand Rapids Medical Research Center opens next week.

Scientists at the center will research cures and treatments for diseases such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and cancer. The focus will be on neuroscience, women's health science, children's health science and cancer.

The center will collaborate with several nearby research institutions as well as with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services to access their clinical systems.

Most of the building will be closed to the public except for the lobby and a meeting room on the ground floor. Before that, the public can tour the building Sept. 22.

