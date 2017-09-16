Comedians, radio personalities to board up 3 vacant houses

Local comedians and radio personalities will board up three abandoned houses on Detroit's northwest side.

The CeaseFire Youth Initiative is a partner with 105.1-FM in the Comedians N The Community event Saturday at Annchester Road and Clarita Avenue. Volunteers also will clean the area around the houses.

Detroit radio icon and CeaseFire Youth Initiative founder Reggie "Reg" Davis said the "properties have been abandoned for more than two years and have become complete eyesores endangering" children and open to trespass and crime.

Davis says he established the non-violent conflict resolution advocacy organization after his younger brother was shot to death in 2001.

