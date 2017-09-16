Michigan board may declare LGBT discrimination unlawful

A long-stalled movement to make it illegal to discriminate against LGBT people may gain traction -- not in the Legislature but with a Michigan board that is being asked to declare that such discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations is already unlawful under state law.

The Michigan Civil Rights Commission will meet Monday to consider the request after two months of receiving public feedback. The interpretive statement would say that discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of sex discrimination outlawed under the state's 1976 civil rights law.

The request from LGBT rights group Equality Michigan has revived a political fight between Democrats and Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature who have been at odds over expanding civil rights protections for LGBT citizens.

