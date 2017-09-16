Golf cart taken from Fenton Applefest - WNEM TV 5

Golf cart taken from Fenton Applefest

FENTON, MI (WNEM) -

A golf cart has gone missing from the Fenton Applefest. 

The cart belongs to the Genesee County Sheriff's office. According to a post on the Fenton Police Department's Facebook page, it was taken sometime in the evening hours. 

It is a white, 2-person cart with the Sheriff's Department star logo on it, and a light on the top. 

If you have any information, please call the police. 

