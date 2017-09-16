Golf cart taken from Fenton Applefest

A golf cart has gone missing from the Fenton Applefest.

The cart belongs to the Genesee County Sheriff's office. According to a post on the Fenton Police Department's Facebook page, it was taken sometime in the evening hours.

It is a white, 2-person cart with the Sheriff's Department star logo on it, and a light on the top.

If you have any information, please call the police.

