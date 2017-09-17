Scattered showers and thunderstorms cap off the weekend

Most of the rain associated with the cold front has diminished as it has moved across Lake Michigan. This doesn't mean we're out of the woods. We'll see chances for showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Once the cold front passes through, expect temperatures to struggle to make it into the 70s tomorrow.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger overnight. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. You can keep an eye on the showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with our Interactive Radar. Lows will gradually dip to around 60 degrees with winds shifting out of the west northwest at around 5 mph after the passage of the cold front.

Monday

Most of the day will remain dry, but a pesky shower or two may manage to hang on briefly. Skies however, will be clearing during the afternoon hours at least for a brief period of time. Highs will be cooler in the low 70s and will be one of the coolest days we see all week. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

A shift in the weather pattern will give us a shot at showers and thunderstorms just about every day this week. Any rain we receive will be hit or miss, so no day will be rained out completely. In addition, high temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s on Tuesday and back into the low 80s the rest of the week.

