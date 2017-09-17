Unseasonably mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms today - WNEM TV 5

Unseasonably mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms today

By Dan Giroux, Meteorologist
(Source: WNEM) (Source: WNEM)
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

Temperatures topped out in the 80s across Mid-Michigan yesterday.  Typically we should be in the low 70s for this time of year and we aren't done with the 80s yet.  In fact, we can expect another day in the 80s today, but there will be a twist.  Unlike yesterday, we will see the skies fill in with clouds and chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms enter the picture this afternoon.

Today

We start off the day with sunshine across Mid-Michigan, but clouds will begin to move in as a cold front approaches us from the west.  By the mid-afternoon hours a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be working their way into the area as well.  A few outdoor plans may be interrupted as a result.  You can keep an eye on the showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with our Interactive Radar.  Highs will manage to rise back into the low to mid 80s for highs.  You can see how warm temperature readings are in your area with our Current Temperatures Map.  Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger overnight.  Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies.  Lows will gradually dip to around 60 degrees with winds shifting out of the west northwest at around 5 mph after the passage of the cold front.

Monday

Most of the day will remain dry, but a pesky shower or two may manage to hang on briefly.  Skies however, will be clearing during the afternoon hours at least for a brief period of time.  Highs will be cooler in the low 70s and will be one of the coolest days we see all week.  Winds will be out of the north northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Mid-Week

A shift in the weather pattern will give us a shot at showers and thunderstorms just about every day this week.  Any rain we receive will be hit or miss, so no day will be rained out completely.  In addition, high temperatures will rise back into the upper 70s on Tuesday and back into the low 80s the rest of the week.

