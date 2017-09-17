12th annual Blitz Build hits Saginaw - WNEM TV 5

12th annual Blitz Build hits Saginaw

Volunteers build and install mobility ramps through the 12th Annual Project Independence Blitz Build. Organized by United Way of Saginaw County Labor Liaison, Steven Lamb, the ramps are donated to individuals through grants and partnerships throughout the community.

“Most of the residents are unable to get out of their home, or if they are able to get out, the steps are rough on them,” Lamb says, “we have 9 sites that we are doing this year and we’re building it all in one day.”

Each ramp takes about 4-5 hours to install, so Lamb tells me this wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers—all 120 of them.

“We’re up to over a hundred ramps throughout Saginaw County, so it’s a great deal,” said George Heilbronn. He’s the Vice President of the Carpenters Union and says the past 12 years have been about changing people’s lives.

"We’re doing these handicap ramps for people that haven’t been able to get out of their house and have fallen through the cracks of society, and we’re just getting them ramps so they can go out and enjoy themselves instead of sticking in the house all day long,” said Heilbronn.

Bonnie Gottsman was chosen as a ramp recipient, she uses a walker and said she’s lived in her Saginaw home since 1992.

"I’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Gottsman, “I thank God for this ramp, and I thank the volunteers for helping people like me.”

