Southeastern Michigan park camper dies after fall into river - WNEM TV 5

Southeastern Michigan park camper dies after fall into river

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
MARINE CITY, Mich. (AP) -- -

Authorities say a man died when he apparently fell down an embankment into the Belle River while camping at a southeastern Michigan park.
   The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says emergency crews were called about 10 p.m. Saturday to the China Township Park near Marine City. The department says the 57-year-old man from Marine City was camping with friends when they heard him fall.
   Fellow campers told officers that the man was intoxicated at the time.
   The sheriff's office says rescue crews removed him from the river and administered CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:42:53 GMT

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

  • Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:11:01 GMT
    (MEREDITH/AP Image)(MEREDITH/AP Image)

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

  • Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:36:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.