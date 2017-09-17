Artist picked to improve park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula - WNEM TV 5

Artist picked to improve park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Posted: Updated:
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) -- -

An architect and sculpture artist has been selected to create a seating area and entranceway for the Father Marquette Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
   The Mining Journal reports that Ryan Brayak of Escanaba was chosen from nine submissions to complete the $30,000 project in Marquette.
   Brayak says he plans to find inspiration from the life of Jesuit missionary priest and explorer Pere Jacques Marquette, for whom the city and county are named.
   The half-acre park features a 20-foot bronze statue of Father Marquette.
   The public art initiative is part of a larger effort to improve accessibility, lighting, security, irrigation and visitor experience at the park. The project is funded by the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Recreation Authority and a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.
 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:42:53 GMT

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

  • Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:11:01 GMT
    (MEREDITH/AP Image)(MEREDITH/AP Image)

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

  • Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:36:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.