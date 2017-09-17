Artist picked to improve park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

An architect and sculpture artist has been selected to create a seating area and entranceway for the Father Marquette Park in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The Mining Journal reports that Ryan Brayak of Escanaba was chosen from nine submissions to complete the $30,000 project in Marquette.

Brayak says he plans to find inspiration from the life of Jesuit missionary priest and explorer Pere Jacques Marquette, for whom the city and county are named.

The half-acre park features a 20-foot bronze statue of Father Marquette.

The public art initiative is part of a larger effort to improve accessibility, lighting, security, irrigation and visitor experience at the park. The project is funded by the Iron Ore Heritage Trail Recreation Authority and a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund grant.



