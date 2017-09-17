Graceful menace: States take aim at non-native swans - WNEM TV 5

Graceful menace: States take aim at non-native swans

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- -

Wildlife biologists looking to eliminate one non-native invasive species in New York are running into fervent opposition. That's because the mute swan is beloved by many who see it in parks, especially in the New York City area.
   Mute swans have multiplied in New York, the Midwest and along the Atlantic coast since they were imported to decorate parks and estates in the 1800s. Wildlife managers say they're aggressive to people and native waterfowl and destructive to aquatic vegetation.
   Michigan, Maryland and other states have enacted management plans to reduce the mute swan population. A plan to eliminate New York's 1,700 mute swans has been revised to emphasize preventing reproduction rather than shooting birds.
   Public hearings are being held this fall.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Three storms raging in Atlantic -- with one aiming for Irma's path

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:42 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:42:53 GMT

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

    Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.

    More >

  • Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Trump retweets GIF of him hitting Clinton with golf ball

    Sunday, September 17 2017 10:11 AM EDT2017-09-17 14:11:01 GMT
    (MEREDITH/AP Image)(MEREDITH/AP Image)

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

    President Donald Trump retweeted an edited video Sunday morning that showed him swinging a golf club and appearing to hit his former presidential campaign rival Hillary Clinton with a golf ball.

    More >

  • Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats seem to be straight out of a spy novel

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-09-15 02:36:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.(AP Photo/Desmond Boylan). The Hotel Capri in Havana, Cuba, is photographed Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. New details about a string of mysterious “health attacks” on U.S. diplomats in Cuba indicate the incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms.

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >

    The blaring, grinding noise jolted the American diplomat from his bed in a Havana hotel. He moved just a few feet, and there was silence. Soon came the hearing loss, and the speech problems.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.