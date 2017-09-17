Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla a year after Harambe - WNEM TV 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes new gorilla a year after Harambe

CINCINNATI (AP) -

 A new gorilla is making himself at home at the Cincinnati Zoo.
   The zoo recently added a 29-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla named Mshindi (muh-SHIN'-dee) from the Louisville Zoo.
   He's the first gorilla added to the exhibit since the 2016 death of Harambe, who was killed by zoo officials after a 3-year-old boy climbed into his enclosure. Harambe's death inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.
   Officials say Cincinnati zoo staffers spent time in Louisville learning about Mshindi's personality by studying his body presentations during learned behaviors and health exams to help ensure a smooth transition to his new home.
   Mshindi will be introduced to the Cincinnati Zoo's two female gorillas, Chewie and Mara, after becoming acclimated to his new surroundings.
   The exhibit will close Oct. 3 for renovations.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

