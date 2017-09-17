Oktoberfest in Frankenmuth wraps up

"We just love Oktoberfest. We have to come here every year." said Erika Parker

Erika Parker is not the only one who loves to relish in German heritage and culture. Thousands of people made their way to Michigan's Little Bavaria for Oktoberfest.

"I came from west Germany, from Frankfurt but my home is in the states now." said Erika Parker

Parker now lives just outside of Mid-Michigan. She says she loves to enjoy her roots without traveling across the globe.

The event has authentic entertainment, food and souvenirs and of course, lots and lots of beer.

Mark Janson put this entire energetic event on. He says the turn out couldn't have been better.

"The 28th Annual Oktoberfest has been fantastic. The weather has been tremendous. The crowds have been phenomenal." said Mark Janson

"Makes me feel at home!" said Erika Parker

