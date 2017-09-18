A break from the heat & humidity for Monday - WNEM TV 5

A break from the heat & humidity for Monday

It was a steamy end to the weekend in Mid-Michigan with temperatures surging into the middle and upper 80s, But as we kick off the brand new workweek, things will be changing, at least briefly, before another round of summer weather moves in later on this week.

Today & Tonight

The light showers that have been passing through early this morning are starting to wind down and most of us will be making the commute dry beyond some wet roads left behind. 

The mugginess will be a bit more noticeable than the rain for a lot of us as dew points are still hovering in the middle 60s early today, going along with temperatures in the middle and upper 60s. 

As the cold front continues to press eastward, humidity values will drop and we should be feeling much better by the time the afternoon hours arrive. The rain chances will also diminish and clouds will begin to decrease. By the evening hours of tonight, we should see plenty of sun over Mid-Michigan.

Highs today will be cooler than the last few days with 60s and 70s your destination later on this afternoon. If you're a fan of cooler temperatures, do all you can to enjoy those today as the 80s will be returning later this week. 

To see where temperatures are going the rest of this week, take a look at your 7-Day Forecast!

Skies will be fairly clear through the first half of the overnight, but cloud cover will be increasing toward tomorrow morning. With the clear skies early, we should enjoy a night in the 50s, allowing for a much needed break for the A/C. 

