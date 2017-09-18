Keep an umbrella handy for one more day

It was a major change of pace today with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 70s. That was the result of the cold front that passed through Mid-Michigan yesterday. This kept our temperatures closer to average for this time of year, but those temperatures will be climbing back into the 80s before the week is out.

Tonight

High pressure to our north really helped clear skies out during the afternoon, but that high will lose its grip tonight. As the high moves to the north and east, the door will open to increasing clouds during the overnight hours. Expect comfortable sleeping weather as temperatures dip into the mid 50s with winds out of the east northeast at 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday

A lot of the rain to our west will manage to fizzle out before it makes it into Mid-Michigan, but moisture to our south will help fuel some scattered showers into the afternoon. The best chance for showers will be in Flint, Genesee County, and the I-69 corridor. If you aren't under any of the showers, expect to see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep track of the rain in your area with our Interactive Radar. While we could use a good soaking, tomorrow does not look like the day as some folks may dodge the rain all together. Temperatures start their climb that will continue throughout the week with highs topping out in the 70s on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday & Beyond

Skies will dry out for the second half of the week and we can expect the sunny skies to stick around into the weekend. If you have any outdoor activities planned this week, be sure to pack the sunscreen. In addition to the sunny skies, temperatures will jump back above 80 once again. Highs for this time of year should typically be in the low 70s. This means that folks hoping to see summer stick around are going to be happy, while those awaiting fall will have to wait a little longer.

