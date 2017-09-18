President endorses Michigan candidate

President Donald Trump has picked his candidate to succeed Rick Snyder as Michigan Governor.

In a message tweeted Saturday, the president endorsed state Attorney General and Midland native Bill Schuette.

Trump says Schuette would be "fantastic" The president tweeted "I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help".

Schuette officially announced his candidacy last week at a fundraiser in Midland.

