Police asking for help in connected with deadly shooting

Police are asking for your help with information in a deadly shooting.

Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, police found a vehicle in a ditch near the intersection of 29th and Norman in Buena Vista Township.

That’s in Saginaw County.

It’s believed to be connected to a 28-year-old man from Detroit.

He was dropped off at a hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

It’s not clear where the shooting happened, who found him, or how he ended up in the ditch.

If you know anything, call the Buena Vista Township Police Department at (989) 753-7793.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.