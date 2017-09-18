Police asking for help in connected with deadly shooting

A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
A Detroit-area teacher has been placed on leave after an 11-year-old boy said he was physically forced out of his chair during the Pledge of Allegiance.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Three storms are spinning in the Atlantic, with one already a hurricane and another one strengthening and forecast to threaten areas battered by Hurricane Irma last week.More >
Police are asking for your help with information in a deadly shooting.More >
Police are asking for your help with information in a deadly shooting.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
A terrifying scene at a North Carolina fair, when a Ferris wheel operator fell from the ride while trying to help two children who were clinging to each other during a malfunction.More >
Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks, and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas.More >
Authorities say an Indiana man who robbed a gas station made off with food, drinks, and cigarettes. What he didn't steal was gas.More >
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >
Stephen Colbert has started the 2017 Emmy Awards with a musical number. The musical bit included cameos from the "This Is Us" cast, a nod to "Stranger Things" and "A Handmaid's Tale" as well as an appearance from Chance the Rapper.More >