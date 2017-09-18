Woman killed in crash, investigated as homicide - WNEM TV 5

Woman killed in crash, investigated as homicide

SAGINAW, MI

A woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a tree, and now police are investigating her death as a possible homicide.

Saginaw Police were called to Braley and Division at around 1:37 a.m. on Sept. 16 after reports of a vehicle crashing into a tree with a woman lying on the ground nearby.

When officers arrived, they found the 27-year-old Saginaw woman critically hurt.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

If you have any information on this incident, call (989) 759-1598.

