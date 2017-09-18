Breaking: Accident involving school bus in Iosco County

Officials are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus.

Details are scarce at this time, but TV5 has learned that the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene in Baldwin Township, north of East Tawas.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. and according to pictures sent in by a TV5 viewer, the bus involved is from Tawas Area Schools.

We will bring more information to you as it becomes available.

