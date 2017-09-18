Bystander jumps into kayak to help man in Lake Huron

A bystander jumped into action after a man was tossed off his jet ski.

It happened on Sept. 16 at around 3:53 p.m. at the Huron Shores Park in Sanilac County.

Sanilac Central Dispatch reports that a resident of the area, located at M-25 near Custer Road in Sanilac Township, saw a 53-year-old man from Port Huron fall off his jet ski into Lake Huron.

The man was several hundred feet from shore, so a 44-year-old Huron Shores Park man got into his kayak and grabbed the Port Huron man.

The Port Huron man was trying to turn his jet ski when he hit a wave that threw him off the machine, injuring him.

He was wearing a life jacket and was taken to the hospital.

