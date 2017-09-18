Sanford woman killed in 2-vehicle crash

A Sanford woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident in Midland County.

It happened on Sept. 15 at around 7:06 p.m. at the intersection of North Sturgeon Road and East Baker Road in Mills Township.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office reports that Sharon Miller, 69, from Sanford, was westbound on East Baker Road when investigators said she disobeyed the stop and went into the intersection.

She was hit by a northbound pickup truck driven by Diane Espinoza, 63, from Hope.

Both drivers were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland where Ms. Miller was later pronounced dead.

At this point, there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs were a factor, according to investigators.

All drivers appeared to be wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.