CMU student arrested, accused of assaulting roommate

A Central Michigan University student has been taken into custody, accused of assaulting his roommate and pulling a knife on someone.

It happened shortly before 12 a.m. on Sept. 18 on the seventh floor of Wheeler Hall.

Central Michigan University Police report that a student called 911 to report he was assaulted by a roommate.

Officers found that an 18-year-old man hit the caller and then advanced on a second person with an open pocket-knife before taking off.

With help of surveillance video and eyewitnesses, officers tracked the suspect to an area south of CMU’s campus near the southbound expressway.

The suspect was taken into custody at around 2:10 a.m. without incident.

The suspect was taken to the Isabella County Jail on two counts of Domestic Assault (as roommates were the victims) and one count of aggravated assault with a weapon.

No one involved required media attention.

