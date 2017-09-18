Man stabbed in stomach, searching for suspect

One man was stabbed, now deputies are looking for the man wielding the knife.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment building at 3400 East Deerfield Road in Union Township just after midnight on Sept. 17.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim, a 23-year-old man from Durand, was at a party outside of the apartment building when another man confronted him.

That’s when the witnesses said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man from Durand in the stomach.

Both men took off, and the victim was found bleeding behind another apartment building. He was taken to the hospital, and transferred to St. Mary’s in Saginaw for possible internal organ damage.

K-9 units were called in to try and track the suspect but were not able to find him.

He’s described as being about 24-years-old, short and heavy-set. He was wearing a dark blue button-up shirt at the time.

If you have any information, call the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 772-5911.

