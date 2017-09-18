Great Lakes Market takes over Bay City

A special event this weekend was all about handcrafted goods made here in Michigan. The inaugural Great Lakes Market showcased a variety of goods made by people throughout the Great Lakes region.

“All year round you can take and just constantly have beautiful glass everywhere,” said Brian Magusin, the owner of RM Creations at the Great Lakes Market.

For your porch, windows, or garden, Brian Magusin’s glass creations help bring beauty to any home.

He set up shop at the first annual Great Lakes Market to sell handcrafted art next to other local business owners.

More than 30 art and crafts vendors came out to Bay City to celebrate one of the last outdoor markets of the year.

Walking through uptown Bay City, shoppers had the chance to check out anything from painting to purses.

Magusin said hand making products is the most rewarding part of being a vendor.

“If we don’t like it we don’t even display it,” Magusin said. “So when somebody buys it they always come with a story or a background story whether or not it’s a cardinal and the loss of somebody and they buy it because it has that symbolism that the loved one comes back to them. People can sit here and change all of our lawn art and build something that is specific to their likings so we get a ton of satisfaction out of it.”

Members of the community come out to help vendors at the Great Lakes Market, and RM Creations is nothing but thankful for their support.

“I think it’s good for all communities to do this kind of stuff because not only does it bring the community together it actually brings more awareness to the businesses in the area when they have events like this,” Magusin said.

Their goal is to continue with the Great Lakes Market in the many years to come.

