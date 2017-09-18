Two fires in 2 days at shuttered Flint school

The fire department was called not once, but twice to an old Mid-Michigan school this weekend.

The Flint Fire Department reported the first fire at the old Flint Central High School, located at 601 Crapo Street, was set at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The second happened at around the same time on Sunday night.

Both fires were in the same general area, near the old wood shop and caused minor damage.

The Fire Department reports that the school district is securing the building. It has been closed since 2009.

No one was hurt.

